Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.62

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$54.62 and last traded at C$55.98, with a volume of 174817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

