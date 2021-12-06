Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

LMNR stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.95%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 104.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

