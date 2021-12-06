Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 9%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79. 3,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

