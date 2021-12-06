Liquity (LQTY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00013096 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,274,285 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

