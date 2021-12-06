Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Volume of $1,940.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $1,940.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,909.01 or 0.99758532 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,042,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

