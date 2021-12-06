Litecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.97 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.42 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $150.77 or 0.00309242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,129,445 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

