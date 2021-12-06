Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $290.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $306.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average of $275.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $232.15 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

