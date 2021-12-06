Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $457,500.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of LOB opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.