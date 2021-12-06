Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $457,500.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LOB opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

