LMP Automotive (LMPX) and The Competition Critical Analysis

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ: LMPX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LMP Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LMP Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58% LMP Automotive Competitors 2.96% 32.89% 4.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million -$4.82 million -8.79 LMP Automotive Competitors $6.23 billion $178.15 million 73.53

LMP Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive. LMP Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LMP Automotive and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A LMP Automotive Competitors 240 1188 1444 51 2.45

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 24.31%. Given LMP Automotive’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

LMP Automotive has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LMP Automotive competitors beat LMP Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

