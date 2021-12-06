Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $333.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.