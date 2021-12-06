Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lucira Health were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

LHDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

