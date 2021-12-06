Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $456.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $457.24.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.39. 21,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

