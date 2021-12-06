Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

