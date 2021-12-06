M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

MDC stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

