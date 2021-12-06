M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $438,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,751. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

