Macquarie Downgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Neutral

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MGP. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

