Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $73.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $74.14 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $279.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

