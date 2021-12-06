Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 221.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

A number of research firms have commented on EMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

EMG stock opened at GBX 210.30 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.63. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 124 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

