Mark Jung Acquires 7,349 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung purchased 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,606.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Jung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.