Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

