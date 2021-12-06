Marlowe (LON:MRL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 906.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 848.15. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The firm has a market cap of £764.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.39.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

