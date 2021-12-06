Marlowe (LON:MRL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 906.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 848.15. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The firm has a market cap of £764.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.39.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

