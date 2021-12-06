Marotta Asset Management Has $7 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000.

VNQI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,308. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

