Marotta Asset Management Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Finland ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 300.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Finland ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFNL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.