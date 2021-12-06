Marotta Asset Management Purchases 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $3,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,836.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,736.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

