Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40. Marqeta has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.