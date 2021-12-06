Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.72. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

