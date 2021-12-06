Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.87. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.