Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Critical Survey

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mastercard and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10% Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mastercard and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 18 0 2.95 Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40

Mastercard presently has a consensus price target of $430.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.49%. Radware has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Radware.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastercard and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $15.30 billion 20.68 $6.41 billion $8.13 39.62 Radware $250.03 million 5.39 $9.64 million $0.34 86.15

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats Radware on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

