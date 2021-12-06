Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

