MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) to Issue $0.63 Interim Dividend

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29.

Get MaxiTRANS Industries alerts:

About MaxiTRANS Industries

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.