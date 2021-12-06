Mchain Market Cap Reaches $29,664.48 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $29,664.48 and approximately $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011140 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006227 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 76,406,475 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

