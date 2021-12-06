MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 408,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.57. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

