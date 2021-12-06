megaBONK Price Hits $0.0605 on Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $181,612.94 and approximately $8,507.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

