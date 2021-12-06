Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 20.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Meredith by 99.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MDP stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meredith has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

