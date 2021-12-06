Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Critical Analysis

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

IN8bio presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.79%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.12%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast $7.46 million 90.61 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -6.68

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IN8bio beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

