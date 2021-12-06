Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.61. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 1,481 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $727.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
