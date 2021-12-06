Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.61. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 1,481 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $727.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.