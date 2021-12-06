MetaHash Trading Down 15% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $974,631.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,116,121,504 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,978,868 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

