Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$68.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. NBF lifted their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MRU opened at C$62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.50. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.36.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

