Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

UVE stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

