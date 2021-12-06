Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $62,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 54,187.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 49.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 538.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $564.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

