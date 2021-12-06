Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPB opened at $99.00 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

