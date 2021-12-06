MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading 7.2% Higher

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.06. 256,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,498,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.