Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $103.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

MU stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.04. 194,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,513,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

