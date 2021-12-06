Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

