MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $630.99

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $630.99, but opened at $582.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $573.01, with a volume of 6,690 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $713.54 and its 200 day moving average is $644.94. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

