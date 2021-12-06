MILC Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.59 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

