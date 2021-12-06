Millennium Management LLC Buys 9,247 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,523 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 128.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 318,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EMKR opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $243.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

