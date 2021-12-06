Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 568,690 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 568,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $101,800. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

GALT opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

