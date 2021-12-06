Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Aviat Networks worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

