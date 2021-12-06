Millennium Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 75.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,612 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

WBS opened at $53.25 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

